Obscure Piece of Kobe Bryant Memorabilia Goes for High Dollars at Auction

Kobe Bryant memorabilia can be incredibly valuable. A game-worn jersey, autograph, or card could go for incredible prices. Even some stranger memorabilia can fetch more than you’d think when the right buyers get involved.

Recently, an odd item formerly owned by Bryant proved this.

At an auction, the copy of The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway that Kobe Bryant used as a junior in high school was sold. Reportedly, it fetched $10,500.

$10,500: Winning bid last night at @GoldinCo for Kobe Bryant’s copy of The Old Man And The Sea, used by him during his junior year of high school. pic.twitter.com/a8NP8udXCJ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 17, 2023

Right now, you can buy a copy of The Old Man and the Sea for $10.59 online. Meanwhile, a rare bookseller is selling a first-edition copy of the book for just $3,888. However, a first edition that was signed by Hemingway can go for as much as $17,000.

That is a ton of value that the former NBA superstar is adding to a book.

This particular copy of The Old Man and the Sea was a school copy used by several other students. It’s known to have been Kobe Bryant’s copy because he signed it. A few of those students who had it after him probably wish they’d held onto it instead of handing it back in, now.

A Kobe Bryant Rookie Jersey Went For Millions

In June 2022 a Kobe Bryant rookie jersey went to auction. There it fetched an astounding $3 million. However, even that was slightly less than it was expected to go for at auction. At the same time, the owner isn’t complaining.

Bryant wore the jersey during his rookie year, including in two different playoff games that year, against the Utah Jazz. It’s a no. 8 jersey, of course.