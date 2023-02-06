Odds on Chicken Wings Consumed in U.S. on Super Bowl Sunday Set

Ever wanted to wager on how many chicken wings Americans will consume on Super Bowl Sunday? Because, if so, you can now bet on the number of wings Americans will consume next Sunday, along with the style and preferred dipping sauce. The sharp behind it all is “Wing Kind” Drew Cerza, who recently sat down with Fox News to talk chicken wings and how to bet on them.

“Americans are just as passionate about chicken wings as we are about football,” Cerza told Fox, explaining that the appetite for wings has only gone up after COVID creating a spike in takeout orders — where wings are a top to-go option. And while the demand for wings has been higher, the production dropped off a cliff for a little while do to the same shortages most industries struggled with over the last few years.

Worry not, says Cerza, because those supply chain issues have mostly been resolved and the Chicken Wing Market is well-prepared for a historic national wing feast on Super Bowl Sunday. “Chicken producers are back at full capacity across the country and producing more chickens, creating a healthy supply of wings,” according to Cerza.

So, with those issues resolved, Cerza has set the over/under on total wings consumed at 1.45 billion – with a B!

Doing the math

That number seems wildly high, but let’s do some math. So last year’s Super Bowl ended up with 99 million viewers. Let’s call a spade a spade and round that to 100 million for this year (as an estimate). So if 100 million people watching the Super Bowl consume 1.45 billion wings, how many wings per person? Well, the math is actually pretty easy and it comes out as 14.5 wings per person.

Now, I love wings, you probably love wings, and America definitely loves wings. Wing-eating and sports-watching are perfect tandem activities, but it’s hard to believe the average Super Bowl viewer wolfs down 14+ wings. Plus, we’re talking about real bone-in chicken wings, so this number doesn’t even account for boneless wings (which are becoming very popular) or the heinous cauliflower bites or any other kind of plant-based nonsense they try to pass as “wings” nowadays.

Throw those totals into the mix and we’re talking about even more wings per person. Let’s not leave at logic at the door, either. Because, obviously, not all 100 million viewers are going to eat wings. Some Super Bowl parties will neglect them entirely — a sin, for sure, but let’s face it: maybe 50% of the total viewers will consume wings, and that feels like a very generous number.

No matter how you do the math, 100 million people simply aren’t polishing off 1.45 billion wings this coming Sunday. So if you can find that wings over/under on an actual book, hammer that under. Although, there’s really no way to objectively figure out how many wings are eaten, so gamble at your own risk in that regard.