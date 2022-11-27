Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Kicked Off Plane After Slipping In and Out of Consciousness

A worrisome incident unfolded involving NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a flight out of Miami on Sunday. The Super Bowl champion reportedly was asked to deboard the plane after slipping in and out of consciousness, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Per the report, Beckham was asked to leave the plane because staff felt he was “seriously ill.” Initially, Beckham refused to leave the plane. Staff then called authorities because of a “medical emergency.”

When police showed up, Beckham left the plane without incident. Police did not detain or cite the receiver for any wrongdoing.

Because of Beckham’s initial refusal to deboard the aircraft, all passengers were asked to leave. Once the plane deboarded, Beckham made other travel arrangements, per a release from the Miami-Dade Police.

“Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue,” the police’s statement read. “Upon the officers arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused. The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane, and did so without incident. Mr. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements.”

No other information regarding Beckham’s status was available at the time of the report.

Odell Beckham Jr. Still an NFL Free Agent

After winning his first Super Bowl ring last season with the Los Angeles Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. has remained an NFL free agent. The receiver didn’t want to sign with a team while rehabbing from an ACL injury, which he sustained in Super Bowl LVI.

Though he’s entered the later stages of his career, Beckham proved he’s still a great target in the passing attack. Last season, he shined in the playoffs by hauling in 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl before suffering the ACL injury.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, many teams would have plenty of interest in Beckham after he’s fully recovered. Before the season started, Rams head coach Sean McVay made a plea for the star receiver to return to the team.

It’s going to be interesting to see which teams make a call to Beckham once he’s ready to return.