Odell Beckham Jr. Responds to Sean McVay’s Request For Receiver to Rejoin Los Angeles Rams

Don’t worry, Sean McVay, Odell Beckham Jr. heard your message. It might be enough to get the star wide receiver to re-sign with the Los Angeles Rams, too.

Making an appearance on NFL Network with training camp underway, McVay talked about the Rams chasing another Super Bowl ring. Losing so many key pieces, he knows it’s going to be a challenge.

While talking about some of those moving parts, he also mentioned Beckham. The receiver — who is still recovering from an ACL injury suffered in the Super Bowl — currently remains a free agent.

“You lose big-time guys like an Andrew Whitworth, you lose a Von Miller. You know, hopefully, we’ll get Odell back at some point,” said McVay. “If you’re out there, Odell, I know you heard that.”

NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano shared a snippet of McVay’s comments and tagged Beckham in the post on Twitter. The receiver then chimed in with a positive reaction.

“Dats my dawg!!!!” Beckham wrote.

While Beckham reportedly wants to “take his time” before making a decision, it sounds like the Rams are very much in play. Clearly, McVay would welcome the receiver back with open arms.

Odell Beckham Jr. Only Spent Half a Season With Los Angeles

Odell Beckham Jr. has only spent a short time with the Los Angeles Rams. He played the first five years of his NFL career with the New York Giants (2014-18) and spent just over two years with the Cleveland Browns (2019-21).

During the 2021 season, Beckham landed with the Rams, where he helped the franchise to a Super Bowl victory. He appeared in eight regular season games and hauled in 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

Beckham proved to be effective in the postseason, too. He totaled 288 yards and two touchdowns on 21 receptions in four games. That included a touchdown catch in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams are in a good situation at the receiver position heading into 2022. They signed Allen Robinson, extended Cooper Kupp and have Van Jefferson returning. Adding Beckham to the mix would make Los Angeles’ offense even stronger.