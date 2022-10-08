Odell Beckham Jr. Reveals Five NFL Teams He’d Sign With Upon Return

When Odell Beckham Jr. decides he’s ready to return to the NFL, only a few teams will be in the running. The wide receiver appeared to reveal which franchises he’s most interested in signing with upon his return to the league.

Beckham is currently a free agent after winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last season. He chose to remain a free agent until he fully recovered from his ACL injury. But now that he’s creeping closer to a return, Beckham seems to have his eyes on a few teams.

In an exchange on Twitter, ESPN’s Marcus Spears suggested that the star receiver sign with the Dallas Cowboys. Beckham made it clear he’s not particularly interested in playing for the organization, then asked Spears to guess the teams he’d prefer to sign with when he’s healthy.

😇🤲🏾😁 we see eye to eye — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 6, 2022

Spears mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. Beckham’s response? “We see eye to eye.”

Technically, OBJ didn’t name the teams he’s most interested in, but his response to Spears appears to be a giveaway. We’ll find out soon enough!

Sean McVay Would Welcome Back Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. might miss a portion of the 2022 season, but Rams head coach Sean McVay understands the difference he makes on the field. That’s why he pleaded with the receiver to return to L.A. this season.

“You lose big-time guys like an Andrew Whitworth, you lose a Von Miller. You know, hopefully, we’ll get Odell back at some point,” McVay told NFL Network during training camp. “If you’re out there, Odell, I know you heard that.”

Beckham played in eight regular season games for the Rams last season. He finished the year with 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught an important touchdown pass in the Super Bowl before leaving with the ACL injury.

Beckham may not have re-signed with the Rams immediately, but it sounds like McVay and the rest of the team would roll out the red carpet for the three-time Pro Bowl selection.