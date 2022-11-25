Odell Beckham Jr.’s New NFL Team Likely Playing on Thanksgiving: Report

Odell Beckham Jr hasn’t played a down since the Super Bowl back in February. That’s when he tore an ACL while playing for eventual champion Los Angeles Rams.

But after much speculation, we may have a winner for the OBJ sweepstakes. As Beckham is nearing clearance to play again, reports indicate he’ll sign with one of three teams. All three are playing games on Thanksgiving.

Ian Rapoport broke the news Thursday. He tweeted “on Thanksgiving, it’s all about Odell.”

The three NFL teams named were Dallas, Buffalo and the New York Giants. But Odell Beckham Jr may have narrowed his choices to two — the Cowboys or Giants. And, coincidentally, they’re facing off against each other at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys’ home. Will it be the future home of OBJ? We’ll see. The Fox Sports game announcers referred to the contest as the Odell Beckham Jr game.

Fox Sports Jay Glazer reported that OBJ and the Cowboys, who have shopped for a quality receiver, are set to meet Dec. 5. The Giants also are in line for a visit with their former first-round draft pick. New York selected Beckham in 2014 with the 12th pick. OBJ played for the Giants through 2018.

The Cowboys are making a big push to sign Beckham. Owner Jerry Jones has talked openly about signing him. Two weeks ago, during an interview on Dallas’ 105.3, Jones said:

“We have all the appreciation in the world for Odell. I know the Cowboys star on that helmet, when he puts it on, could look pretty good.”

Odell Beckham Jr. last saw game action at the Super Bowl in February. He reinjured his ACL while he was playing for the LA Rams. (John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

And Jones also indicated that he isn’t bothered by OBJ’s tender ACL. The receiver tore the ligament in his left knee in 2020 and February’s Super Bowl.

“I think a veteran player, such as Odell, my experience has been when we’ve brought a veteran player in, they hit the ground running in terms of being able to compete,” Jones said. “That usually is not a big factor when we think about whether or not a player can fit. Now, the player’s individual skills, his people skills as well as his past experience in terms of the systems that he’s been in, if (a player) has been with several teams. All of those weigh in on it. I think that you’re looking at a player that his experience far outweighs any of that ambiguity involved with how he’s going to fit your system.”

Odell Beckham Jr already has visited Giants headquarters. But his visit last month involved checking on receiver Sterling Shepard, who’d also suffered an ACL tear. He did not meet with team management.

Stay tuned. We’ll have an OBJ winner soon.