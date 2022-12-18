Officials Forced to Stop Bills-Dolphins Game After Fans Pelt Miami Sideline With Ice Balls

Officials were forced to pause the Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins game Saturday night after members of Bills Mafia pelted Dolphins players with ice balls.

The stoppage occurred midway through the second quarter after the Bills took a 14-6 lead on a Josh Allen touchdown pass to Nyheim Hines. The PA announcer at Highmark Stadium issued a statement to fans in the stands, alerting them that if an ice ball hits someone, the Bills will be penalized.

“Please stop throwing snowballs,” the PA announcer said. “We’ve just been informed that if a snowball hits someone, it’ll be a 15 yard penalty against Buffalo.”

In addition, any fan caught throwing snowballs will be ejected and subject to arrest.

The first ice balls to make their way onto the field were a result of an Allen touchdown pass to Quintin Morris in the first quarter. At that time, they were thrown in celebration at the Bills taking an early lead in the game. It was a lot different on Miami’s following drive, however.

With the Dolphins down near the goal line, Bills fans began throwing ice balls during the plays. They settled for a field goal on the drive. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was seen talking to officials shortly before the announcement came down.

Bills-Dolphins Game Snowless Through 1st Half of Play

Entering the Saturday night showdown, fans expected to see another Ice Bowl with a 70-100% chance of snow. Through one half of play, that hasn’t come to pass. No Ice Bowl, no blizzard, no snow.

Just a 31-degree night in Buffalo with the rowdy Bills Mafia in attendance. Still, for those at home, the lack of snow has been disappointing.

“I tuned in to the Bills game to watch Buffalo in the snow and you can’t even tell it’s been snowing and there’s not a flak to be seen,” one fan tweeted. “What is this?”