Ohio State Raising Football Coach Ryan Day’s Salary to $9.5 Million with Contract Extension

O-H, M-Y!

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day is primed to receive a big contract extension and raise. Day, who is entering his fourth full season at the helm of the Buckeye program, boasts a 34-4 career record and is considered one of the premier coaches in the country.

Pending approval by the Ohio State Board of Trustees, Day would receive a two-year contract extension that would keep him in the Scarlet and Gray at least through the 2028 season. In addition, his annual compensation would increase from $7.6 million to $9.5 million, with a base salary of $2 million.

📰 Contracts for Five Buckeye Coaches on Agenda for @OhioState Board of Trustees



🖋 Day, Holtmann, McGuff, Myers & Rohlik in line for extensions #GoBucks — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) May 18, 2022

Day has seen unbelievable success since taking over for Urban Meyer in the middle of the 2018 campaign. His 34-4 mark includes a 32-2 record in regular-season games, while the Buckeyes are 23-1 against Big Ten opponents under his direction. In both 2019 and 2020, Ohio State won Big Ten Championships and then earned berths in the College Football Playoff. Last season, the Buckeyes defeated Utah by a score of 48-45 in the Rose Bowl.

Preseason rankings will not be released until August, but most publications have Ohio State projected to be ranked in the top-five. Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be a must-watch duo this upcoming season, with both already being projected as top-five selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Other Big Buckeye Breaking News

Just yesterday, ESPN College GameDay announced that the show’s crew will be in Columbus on Saturday, September 3 when Ohio State hosts Notre Dame. The Week 1 game between the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will be at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Buckeyes have put extensions of four other head coaches on the Board of Trustees’ agenda. Among those is head men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann. He is 107-56 in five seasons at Ohio State with four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Holtmann will receive a three-year contract extension as well as an annual salary increase of $500,000. The No. 7 seed Buckeyes beat Loyola-Chicago in this year’s March Madness before bowing out to No. 2 seed Villanova in the second round.