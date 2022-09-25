Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. Sends Twitter Into Frenzy with Incredible Gameday Attire

The era of name, image, and likeness (NIL) has officially arrived in college football. It may have never been more apparent than on Saturday night when Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. took the field wearing an Apple Watch and Louis Vuitton cleats.

Yes, that’s a real thing that happened in a football game. Once the cameras picked up Harrison’s interesting attire for a primetime showdown against Wisconsin, Twitter went wild.

I mean, how often do you see someone sporting these luxury items on the gridiron? The answer — almost never.

Marvin Harrison Jr. out here balling with an Apple Watch and LV cleats on 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/gRhii4y601 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2022

Marvin Harrison wearing Louis Vuitton cleats and an Apple Watch is peak NIL — McNeil (@Reflog_18) September 25, 2022

You gotta respect Marvin Harrison Jr. doing whatever it takes to close the rings on his Apple watchpic.twitter.com/OyuAaJQv02 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 25, 2022

Ryan Day is texting the play call to Marvin Harrison Jr. and he is checking his Apple Watch to see what the call is. — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) September 25, 2022

But wait, it gets better! Not only did Harrison sport some serious “drip” on the field Saturday, he also had time to change cleats at one point during the game.

Update: Marvin Harrison Jr. has changed his cleats 👀 pic.twitter.com/YEDfa8ltjP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 25, 2022

Clearly, the attire hasn’t impacted Harrison’s play on the field this season. Through the first three games, he caught 18 passes for 342 yards and five touchdowns. Saturday, he had three catches for 45 yards.

The look wasn’t much of a distraction for the Buckeyes, either. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 52-21 cruising to its first Big Ten victory of the season and a 4-0 start to the 2022 campaign.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Steps Up in Absence of Ohio State’s Top WR

Marvin Harrison Jr. has been one of multiple receivers who have stepped up in the absence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba — Ohio State’s top returning receiver from last fall. He’s been out most of the season due to an injury sustained in the opener against Notre Dame.

Smith-Njigba has appeared in just two games this season, totaling four catches for 36 yards. He left the Notre Dame game early after taking an awkward hit and hasn’t returned to peak form just yet.

In Smith-Njigba’s absence, Harrison was the top receiver for the Buckeyes through the first three games of the season. Ohio State has also gotten great production from Emeka Egbuka, Cade Stover and Jayden Ballard.