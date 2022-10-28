OJ Simpson Asks Elon Musk to Get Him Verified on Twitter, Social Media Goes Off

OJ Simpson, the notorious NFL Hall of Famer most known for his highly-publicized trial double-murder trial of which he was acquitted, loves voicing his opinion online. Most notably, OJ favors his Twitter account to post videos, often filmed from a golf cart or country club lounge, to share his thoughts. Normally, he weighs in on sports topics, but this time there was an exception.

Simpson took to Twitter to post a video where he congratulates Elon Musk on acquiring the platform, news which broke on Thursday, October 27. Then, he launched into a long tirade on how he wants to be officially verified with a blue check mark on the app, saying that there are plenty of fake OJ accounts out there.

Simpson’s pleas to the tech billionaire can be seen below.

“Maybe I can get authenticated,” he said. “Maybe I can get a blue check. I’ve tried for years to get that blue check because there’s so many fake OJ Simpson accounts.”

Plenty of users reacted to OJ Simpson’s video and request to Elon Musk that he can receive the coveted blue check on Twitter.

“That would be killer,” one person wrote, a pun referencing Simpson’s highly-publicized trial, dubbed the “Trial of the Century.”

People React to OJ Simpson’s Video Requesting Elon Musk for Blue Check

However, some people came to Simpson’s defense. One person wrote: “It’s long overdue!”

One person—hopefully ironically—wrote: “Mr Simpson is one of the original victims of cancel culture!”

“He might take a stab at it,” one person joked, including another pun.

“Don’t do it Juice! Be the unverified legend!” a final user wrote, hoping Simpson remains unverified.

However, after his spiel on being officially verified on Twitter, he started talking about his favorite topic: sports. Moreover, he talked about Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ lackluster performance against the Baltimore Ravens.

Simpson went on to question Coach Todd Bowles, calling him a nice guy but saying the team may be missing the gruffness of previous head coach Bruce Arians.

Simpon was the only player to rush for over 2,000 yards in the 14-game regular season NFL format. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

However, in 1994, he was charged with the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. While he was acquitted of both charges in criminal court, he was found responsible for their deaths in civil court. Simpson was also notably arrested in 2007 and charged with armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas, Nevada. After being sentenced 33 years in prison, he was granted parole in 2017. In 2021, Simpson was granted early release from parole by Nevada Division of Parole and Probation.