O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson.

Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.

It’s now time for the @BuffaloBills to develop their run game. pic.twitter.com/8C0kv4v8Is — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) November 9, 2022

The Bills (6-2) own the league’s best offense, averaging 416.4 yards per game. They rank 13th in running the ball (124.3 yards per game), though much of that production has come from Allen. Allen has carried the ball 62 times for 392 yards and four scores. His production has exceeded that of running back Devin Singletary, who has run for 347 yards on 79 carries with zero touchdowns. In total, Buffalo averages 24.4 rushing attempts per game, good for 21st in the NFL.

Per ESPN, Allen is being evaluated for right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. His status for the Bills’ Week 10 home tilt against the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) Sunday is uncertain.

Head coach Sean McDermott spoke with the media Monday and said they would know more Wednesday.

“We all know Josh and how competitive he is, and he loves to compete, loves to be out there with his teammates,” McDermott said. “So, you know, I would never count him out. That’s the one thing I do know about him is that right now, the medical piece, we’re still evaluating it. I’ll know more, again for myself even, tomorrow morning a little bit more.”