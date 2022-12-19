O.J. Simpson Shuts Down Murder Question During Podcast Appearance

Almost 30 years have passed since the killings of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, and it’s still not something O.J. Simpson will talk about. That became pretty apparent when he made an appearance on the Full Send podcast recently.

Simpson agreed to be a guest on the show under one condition: nobody asked about the killings in 1994. But the show’s hosts couldn’t resist the opportunity. Simpson shut everything down pretty quick.

Asked if he was ever upset that the real killer was never arrested, Simpson put up a wall.

“Right now, I’m not going to discuss any of that, all right?” Simpson responded. “I think that’s a pretty obvious question. But, I’m not getting into that. I’m not going there.”

Simpson willingly discussed his relationship with President Donald Trump, the Kardashian Family and other topics while on the podcast. However, when the question about the 1994 murders popped up, he changed his demeanor.

The hosts stated that Simpson’s representatives mentioned multiple times not to talk about it. But the show decided to break that promise, anyway.

O.J. Simpson Says Nothing Will Change Anyone’s Mind

The one thing O.J. Simpson was willing to briefly discuss was when he was asked about his side of the story. He said that his side has “already been told,” and he understands that some people may never believe him.

“The one thing I do know, is nothing that I do or nothing that anybody does is gonna change anybody’s mind,” Simpson said.

Simpson was also asked if he’s ever watched any of the documentaries or other programs created related to the 1994 murders. He denies seeing any of them, adding, “I watched none of it.”

Simpson, 75, was arrested in Las Vegas on armed robbery and kidnapping chargers. He was released from prison in July 2017.