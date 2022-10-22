OJ Simpson Urges NFL Fans to Leave Tom Brady Alone

As NFL fans continue to pour on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a 3-3 start to the 2022 season, OJ Simpson is telling everyone to back off. He took to Twitter to tell people to leave the seven-time Super Bowl champion alone.

Brady has dealt with criticism on and off the field this season. His personal relationship with Gisele Bündchen has become very public, leading some to wonder if it’s affecting his on-field performance.

Earlier this week, Simpson told fans to cool it in his latest video.

“This morning, I’ve heard a little too much about Tom Brady,” Simpson said. “Look, Tom Brady had retired. Retired. And in retirement I am sure he made some commitments in this fall. One was probably a vacation with his family at a time of the year that they’ve been unable to do that in the past.”

The biggest concern for the Bucs came last weekend, losing 20-18 to a struggling Pittsburgh Steelers squad. This weekend, Tampa Bay will have a chance to right the ship against a 1-5 Carolina Panthers team.

Catching flak from fans is part of the business — though Brady has been exempt most of his career. He’s starting to hear it now at age 45.

Simpson doesn’t think the QB deserves it, though.

Gisele Bündchen Hires Top Divorce Attorney in Florida

Tom Brady might get paid a lot of money to throw a football, but he’s still human. He’s been enduring some tough personal matters since deciding to un-retire from the NFL and return to Tampa Bay for another season.

The issues got even worse this week, when Page Six reported that Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen hired the top divorce lawyer in Florida — Tom Sasser. This news comes amid plenty of other reports of trouble among the couple.

It was reported that Brady and Bündchen had an “epic fight” earlier this summer. Since then., the two have been living apart. Bündchen has also been absent from Brady’s games this season.

While Brady is the ultimate competitor, a 3-3 start might not be his biggest concern right now.