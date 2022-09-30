O.J. Simpson Weighs in on Tua Tagovailoa Injury Controversy

Just who everyone wanted to hear from amid the Tua Tagovailoa concussion controversy, O.J. Simpson is here with his words of wisdom. The former NFL star and figure of controversy himself has a knack for posting videos doing a quick explainer or just hopping in to give his two cents.

“All the conversation today is about Tua. And I gotta admit when he went down against the Bills, I assumed it was a concussion, especially when he got up and he stumbled,” he said.

O.J. talked about his own experience with concussions. He had a special helmet throughout college and even when he made it to the NFL and played for the Bills. The former player also talked about getting on a plane after and was in immense pain. It surprised him to hear Tua got on the plane after his incident.

Watch the video below and see the full message for yourself.

During situations like this, it is always interesting to get a former player’s take on things. They know better than the regular populace about what these injuries are like and how they are handled by teams. There was an outpouring of messages from NFL players, both current and former, when the injury first happened.

Earlier today, head coach Mike McDaniel gave a strange update on Tua Tagovailoa on Friday afternoon. It brought up the story about Tua getting on the team plane that O.J. mentioned during his video.

Mike McDaniel Says He Laughed with Tua Tagovailoa on Flight Back

When the Miami Dolphins left Cincinnati on Thursday night, the team was all together. That includes Tua Tagovailoa. While O.J. says that a plane ride made his head feel like it was going to explode, Tua apparently had no issues. His head coach Mike McDaniel told the media about that flight today.

Apparently, on the flight, McDaniel and Tua talked about the injury, and after a few minutes of talking, they moved on. Tua pulled his phone out and watched “MacGruber” with his coach, and the two of them shared some laughs throughout the movie.

So, is this a good thing? I’m not sure. No one really is. Let’s just hope that Tua Tagovailoa has a speedy and full recovery.