Oklahoma HS baseball player sucker punches opponent in handshake line

One of the reasons why people play sports as children is to teach them about sportsmanship. However, for one Oklahoma high school baseball player, his emotions overcame him in the handshake line after a game.

As the two teams start shaking hands, one player who is wearing shorts instead of baseball pants threw a punch at an unsuspecting opponent. The fact that he was wearing shorts means that he wasn’t actually playing that day.

You can check out the viral sucker punch from an Oklahoma high school baseball game, here:

Luckily, the sucker punch didn’t appear to spark a larger brawl and the coaches quickly pulled the player away. However, it still begs the question as to why this high school baseball player threw the punch in the first place.

This was a playoff game between Oklahoma Christian School and Bethel High School, and it’s safe to say tensions ran high at some point. In back-to-back games, Oklahoma Christian beat Bethel, knocking them out of the playoffs.

It was a player from Bethel that threw the punch.

Fighting does happen in baseball. However, it normally happens within the game itself and due to a misunderstanding of some kind. Earlier this season, a fight broke out during a Pirates-White Sox game when Oneil Cruz was injured awkwardly sliding into home. Other times, there are fights when a hit-by-pitch can spark a brawl.

No matter the case, fighting really isn’t the right thing to do in any of these scenarios. It’s just the result of tempers flaring.

What makes this case from Oklahoma so much worse is that it wasn’t in the heat of the moment. It was after the game when everyone had time to calm down from whatever may have gotten under their skin.

Police are investigating a brawl at a high school baseball game in California

Oklahoma isn’t the only state that’s seen violence at its high school baseball games. After two teams brawled during a game in California, police are now investigating the incident.

Check out the brawl, here:

The fight lasted more than a minute and included both players and coaches. Meanwhile, parents can be heard shouting while the fight was happening. Seemingly, it started when

“An update will be released once the investigation is complete,” the Lakewood Sheriff’s Department said.