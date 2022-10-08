Oklahoma’s Terrible Showing Against Texas Leaves Sooners Fan in Tears: WATCH

Oklahoma had a pretty rough go against bitter rival Texas in the classic Red River Showdown.

Texas was given its worst loss in the history of the storied rivalry. The game ended in a decisive 49-0 shutout, and it left many Sooners fans sour.

Not only did the game mark the Longhorns’ greatest victory in the series, it was the first shutout of the series since 2006. Moreover, the game was the most dominant victory since 2003.

The win highlighted Quinn Ewers’ return, as he completed 21/31 passes for 289 yards. He also tossed four touchdowns as he totally wiped out Oklahoma’s secondary. Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson also ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a stellar outing.

In the video below, an Oklahoma fan seems to be crying after his Sooners’ poor performance against the Longhorns. The hilarious footage can be seen below.

Brent Venables has broken the emotions of Oklahoma men everywhere. It wasn’t supposed to be like this. pic.twitter.com/eJoIqx2Epl — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 8, 2022

Plenty of fans reacted to the footage of the sad Sooners fan.

“Love to see it,” one Longhorns fan commented, relishing in his team’s blowout victory.

“How much money he lose on this game?” another person asked.

Fans React to Oklahoma Fan Crying Over Blowout Loss to Texas

Another fan agreed, writing: “Man’s lost a lot of money today.”

One person said that they would hate to get embarrassed by your team’s main rival in primetime. “I cannot imagine getting absolutely humiliated by my arch rival on national tv.”

One Sooner fan then replied: “It’s not fun I’ll tell you that much.”

Some fans seem to already be jumping on Bret Venables’ case after the lopsided loss. “Venables just may not be the guy,” one fan wrote. “This is pathetic.”

The Sooners started QB Davis Beville for the injured Dillon Gabriel. However, things went off the rails very quickly. Beville completed just 6 of 12 passes for 38 yards and an interception in a miserable showing.

Oklahoma found some success using the Wildcat with tight end Brayden Willis under center. However, it was never enough to find the end zone.

Defensively, Texas brought consistent pressure. They got 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive tackle Keondre Coburn recorded two TFLs. Conversely, Oklahoma couldn’t get any pressure on Ewers. They only recorded two QB pressures.

The first-ever Red River Showdown, previously referred to as the Red River Rivalry, was played back in 1900. Texas leads the all-time series 62-50-5.

However, hopefully for this Oklahoma fan, the Bret Venables era improves and the Sooners are able to move on from this brutal 2022 contest against the Longhorns.