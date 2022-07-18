CHECK IT OUT: Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Autographs Mustard Bottle at SEC Media Days

Lane Kiffin is primarily known for three things: Being a hell of a college football coach, always saying what he thinks and never taking life too seriously.

On Monday, the Ole Miss head football coach took to the podium during SEC Media Days. But while away from the microphone, he was approached by a “fan” who had an odd request: Could you sign my mustard bottle?

Congratulations young man! You are the brand-new owner of Kiffin’s autograph on a yellow mustard bottle from Publix.

Why a mustard bottle, you might ask? Well, rewind to October 16, 2021, when Kiffin’s Rebels went into Neyland Stadium and defeated Tennessee by a score of 31-26. At the end of the game, Vols fans threw objects at Kiffin as he left the field in triumph. They included a yellow golf ball and a mustard bottle.

The biggest question I have with Tennessee/Ole Miss Neyland mayhem is WHO BRINGS A BOTTLE OF MUSTARD TO A FOOTBALL GAME?!? pic.twitter.com/pMIfonrnMa — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 17, 2021

“I’ve signed a lot of mustard bottles and golf balls, which normally I haven’t,” Kiffin said on Monday. “So it’s been a unique offseason.”

But hey, at least you Pittsburgh Steelers fans out there can be grateful that it was not Heinz.

Lane Kiffin Pokes Fun at Tennessee Fans, Shuts Up Twitter Troll

In the spring during Ole Miss’ baseball series against Tennessee, Lane Kiffin was asked to throw out the first pitch. But instead of a baseball, he pulled a yellow golf ball out of his pocket and threw that to the catcher.

Even though the No. 1 Vols swept the home team on the diamond that weekend, the Rebels made an improbable run in June to win the College World Series. Kiffin jokingly took credit for the team getting swept that weekend, but ultimately took home the hardware in Omaha.

“We got swept by Tennessee and didn’t play well, and everybody thought it was my fault. I had a plan,” Kiffin joked on Monday. “I wanted our guys to stay humble and not play very well and we’d go win the national championship in baseball. So I’d like to say that was the plan. So all the Tennessee fans that were all excited about sweeping us, there was a plan.”

When the Vols got knocked out of NCAA Super Regionals, Kiffin owned a Tennessee fan that tried him on social media. He quote-tweeted a Tennessee fan who tried to tease him about his son’s name, Knox. Of course, Kiffin has a history with the program. He was at the helm in Knoxville during the 2009 season before leaving for USC.

Awesome thanks for asking!! We are watching @OleMissBSB advance to the @CWSOmaha !! What are you guys today in Knoxville?? 🤔 https://t.co/OOJbD4stgn — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) June 12, 2022

Kiffin definitely never shies away from any challenge or a request to sign mustard bottles. He is a Twitter Hall of Famer and keeps us entertained throughout the year – football season or not.