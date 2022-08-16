WATCH: Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Reveals Rebels Found New Punter at a ‘Keg Party’

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was halfway through fall camp with only one punter on the roster. That did not sit well with him, and the Rebels quickly added Nevada transfer Charlie Pollock last week.

In a press conference, a local reporter asked Kiffin for the low-down on the new punter. As usual, the answer was an immediate Hall of Fame sound bite from the coach.

“Yeah, I don’t know a whole lot about him. I think he was down at the frat house. You know, like, at a keg party or something. Where they got him from. So, we’ve got some conditioning work to do with my guy,” Kiffin explained. “We just said, ‘Hey, someone go find a punter around campus.’ And so, we found one that actually used to punt Division I. So, you never know.”

Kiffin said they found their punter at the frat house 😂 pic.twitter.com/ycr2LlgU5w — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 15, 2022

Pollock entered the transfer portal following the 2020 season with the Wolf Pack. He did not see the field that year as a true freshman.

Ole Miss’ punter in 2021 – Mac Brown – was a senior, so that left Lane Kiffin with an opening at the position. The team brought in Fraser Mason from the Australian pipeline to assume the role. But, according to David Johnson of 247Sports, Mason has been rumored to be injured and unavailable for fall camp.

As usual, the team leaned into Kiffin’s joke on social media. Ole Miss posted a series of photos of Pollock booting a practice punt and claimed he is from the “Sigma Tau (ST)” fraternity.

Happy Rush week from Sigma Tau (ST)'s newest member @charliepollock7 🏈 pic.twitter.com/QLg2UXix5C — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) August 16, 2022

Just a typical keg-to-field underdog story for Pollock, who could end up seeing action for the Rebels in their 2022 season opener vs. Troy on Saturday, September 3. Ole Miss fans will be sure to get their mustard bottles ready for some good tailgating in Oxford.