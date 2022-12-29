Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Accuses Texas Tech Player of Spitting, Using Racial Slur During Bowl Game

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin called out a Texas Tech player following Wednesday’s TaxAct Texas Bowl. He alleges that a Red Raider spit on one of his players and might have used a racial slur during the game.

The alleged incident occurred after a fumble in the fourth quarter, when a scuffle unfolded between the two teams. Ole Miss wide receiver Jordan Watkins was assessed a personal foul penalty as a result of the incident, but Kiffin argued that it should’ve been Texas Tech’s Dimitri Moore.

“They announce our 11, which is Jordan Watkins, who wasn’t in the fight. It was their 11 that was fighting 71 [Ole Miss lineman Jayden Williams], and everybody knew because their own coaches were yelling at the guy,” Kiffin said, according to ESPN.

“There was a racial slur involved; that’s not the point of what we’re talking about, [it’s] about the spitting part. I brought our own 71 up to the officials, right or wrong, you see him crying? He’s not crying, not because he got spit on, it’s because something was said.”

Kiffin elaborated, saying he did not hear a racial slur used during the game. However, he said that it was relayed to him that it occurred during the scrum.

“I’m not going to, because I did not hear it, [I’m not going to] say that that happened for sure that he gave a racial slur to our player,” Kiffin said. “I was told that that was said, but I did not hear that. So that would obviously be a giant issue.”

Texas Tech defeated Ole Miss 42-25 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

Texas Tech Honors Mike Leach with Air Raid Formation, Lane Kiffin Declines Penalty

The college football world lost an iconic head coach in December when Mississippi State’s Mike Leach tragically died at the age of 61. He was known for his revolutionary offense, quirky sense of humor and incredible success on the field.

Leach had three stops as a college football head coach — Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. So, on Wednesday night, Texas Tech used its first offensive possession to honor the late head coach.

The Red Raiders lined up in the Air Raid formation to pay tribute to Leach and his unique offensive philosophy. Texas Tech then took a delay of game, which Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss declined.

Leach posted a 158-107 record as a head coach. His teams reached a bowl game 19 times in his 21 seasons.