WATCH: Ole Miss Player Hits Bomb, Entire Section of Stadium Throws Beers in the Air

It’s college baseball season, which means No. 4 Ole Miss is back hitting dingers. As a result, the Rebels’ student section are still giving themselves beer showers after home runs.

Ole Miss infielder Anthony Calarco hit his first home run of the season against No. 12 Maryland in Oxford Saturday. It was a two-run homer to right field that gave Ole Miss a 9-6 lead. It was the separation the Rebels needed and Ole Miss would go on to defeat the Terrapins 12-6.

Check out what will be one of many viral beer showers this season below:

Grown man piss missile forces kids to throw beer in 40 degree weather. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DzXYEZnLiT — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) February 25, 2023

Get Used to Calarco Dingers in Oxford

Hitting moonshots isn’t something out of the ordinarity for Calarco, who is a senior transfer from Northwestern. With the Wildcats, he would post a .279 career batting average with 21 home runs, 92 runs scored, and 75 RBIs in 120 games over four seasons at Northwestern.

Last season, he started all 51 games for the Wildcats, hitting an impressive .325 with a team-high 13 home runs. He also led the team with a 1.051 OPS, 48 total runs scored, 34 walks, and 54 RBI — all of which were career-highs. He transferred in to be a productive bat and a reliable infielder and he’s already carving out his own niche in Mike Bianco’s squad.

Calarco’s home run was not only the catalyst for Ole Miss’ victory, it also evened the series at one game a piece. They’ll both meet for a rubber match Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. ET live on SEC Network+.

LHP Xavier Rivas (1-0) will make the start for the Rebels. He’s averaging a 2.08 ERA with 8 K’s and 4 BB on the young season as Ole Miss looks to earn its first ranked series of the season.

Oddly enough, Ole iss will also take on Maryland is in Cambria College Classic next week, too. First pitch will be thrown at 3 p.m. ET live from Minneapolis, Minnesota.