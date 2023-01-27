Ole Miss Quarterback Jaxson Dart Hunts Massive Mountain Lion: PHOTOS

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is prepping for his junior season in Oxford and a competition to be the No. 1 man under center.

Head coach Lane Kiffin will make that decision come this fall, but for now, it’s all work for Dart. But in his downtime, Dart appears to be an avid hunter. Dart’s father, Brandon, shared a photo on Twitter of their recent hunt, which included an absolute beast.

Brandon Dart had a message for those doubting his son, saying there’s a “big year ahead” for the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder.

“Some People Talk SH!T during the off-season and others just handle their business!” Brandon Dart tweeted. “Not a better way to end the break for ⁦⁦@JaxsonDart! Big Year Ahead! This Time It’s Different!”

Dart will be entering his second season at Ole Miss after arriving prior to the 2022 campaign. He transferred from USC, where he appeared in six games as a freshman, throwing for 1,353 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions on 61.9% passing.

Kiffin named Dart QB1 this past season and initial returns proved he made the right call. Ole Miss jumped out to a 7-0 start, ranked in the top 10 in the country. The Rebels, however, dropped five of their last six games, including the 42-25 defeat to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl. Dart wrapped up his first full collegiate season throwing for 2,974 yards with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 62.4% passing. He added 614 yards and a score on the ground.

Competition for Jaxson Dart at Ole Miss

That hasn’t stopped Kiffin from bringing in more competition, as Ole Miss has been active in the transfer portal. Walker Howard, the No. 6 quarterback in the class of 2022, departed LSU for Ole Miss. In addition, Spencer Sanders, who appeared in 43 games for Oklahoma State over the past four seasons, is now a Rebel.

All signs point to a three-way competition to determine the Rebels’ starting quarterback in what will be another dogfight in the SEC West.