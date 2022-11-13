Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Nearly Gets Head Taken Off During Nasty Facemask, Fans Sound Off

Jaxson Dart may be walking around Oxford in a neck brace for the next few days. The Ole Miss quarterback had to do his best owl impersonation during Sunday’s loss to Alabama, after a nasty facemask that startled college football fans across the country.

Alabama’s Dallas Turner accidentally grabbed Dart’s facemask, turning the quarterback’s head in a completely different direction from his body. It looked like something straight out of The Poltergeist.

Thankfully, Dart turned out to be OK after the facemask. It’s hard to imagine that being the case after watching the clip, though:

Thankfully Jaxson Dart was okay after this nasty facemask grab😳



pic.twitter.com/0Cvoq2QqyU — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 12, 2022

There were plenty of thoughts on that facemask on social media Saturday afternoon.

One fan said, “That should be worse than targeting.”

Another college football fan jumped in, saying, “That’s cheap. He ripped down again at the end full well knowing it was with the facemask.”

A third fan said it was a theme of the game, with Alabama getting away with several penalties. “Second blatant one of the game that Bama committed,” the fan said.

Dart finished the game completing 18-of-31 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown. He also had 35 yards on 16 carries, but it wasn’t enough for the Rebels, falling 30-24 to the Crimson Tide.

Nebraska WR Takes Shot Below the Belt From Michigan Defender

Jaxson Dart wasn’t alone in taking an ugly hit on Saturday afternoon. Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown took a shot below the belt while attempting to hurdle Michigan defender Mike Sainristil.

Brown tried jumping over Sainristil, and it actually looked like he might be successful. Then, the Michigan defensive back popped up, hitting Brown in an … unfortunate spot … with his helmet.

You can see the video here.

To make matters worse, Brown also got slammed to the ground by another Michigan defender on the same play. So, it might not have been quite as dangerous as the facemask Dart endured, but it was probably just as painful.

Also in the Nebraska-Michigan game, Huskers offensive coordinator Mark Whipple got wiped out by Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning in the first half. While the OC needed a few minutes to recover, he was ultimately well enough to finish calling plays.

It didn’t help much, with Michigan winning 34-3.