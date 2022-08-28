Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn Announces Death of Mother One Year After ALS Diagnosis

Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn announced Saturday that her mother has passed away following a year-long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Linda Lindy Anne Lund died Thursday night, exactly one year to the day of her ALS diagnosis. Lindsey Vonn took to Instagram to make the announcement.

“My sweet mother Lindy has lost her battle with ALS,” Vonn wrote. “She passed away peacefully as I held her hand, exactly one year after her diagnosis. I am so grateful for every moment I had with her but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade and I will forever be inspired by her.”

Lindsey Vonn shared an excerpt from a memoir she wrote last year, which she said was now “unfortunately fitting.”

“This book is dedicated to my mother,” Vonn wrote. “She is my inspiration not because of what she did for my skiing career, but how her perpetual positivity shaped me into the person I am on, and most importantly, off the slopes. Every adversity I have faced, I found perspective and inspiration from her. Throughout the many hardships in her life, they only made her stronger, kinder, and more humble.

“That type of grit is what shaped me since I was a child; whether I knew it then or not, I know it now.

Mom, I hope I am one day as tough as you are… I hope I will one day raise my kids to be as incredible as you are. I love you.”

Lindsey Vonn Doing Her Best to Honor her Mother

Vonn shared a link in her bio asking for donations for ALS research. She said in a July Instagram post she would do her best to raise awareness to ALS. Vonn has received uplifting messages of support, notably from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“I’m so sorry for your loss, my friend,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “Sending you and your family love, light & mana.”