Olympic Skier Bode Miller’s 3-Year-Old Son Hospitalized

Morgan Miller, the wife of Olympic skier Bode Miller, revealed in an Instagram Story that their 3-year-old son, Asher, was rushed to the hospital after he experienced a febrile seizure.

In her Instagram Story, Bode Miller’s wife spoke about their son’s condition following the medical incident. She shared a snapshot of Asher laying on top of Bode while at the hospital. “Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it’s not something we’re unfamiliar with,” she wrote. “Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death.”

It was noted that Bode Miller’s son was released from the hospital and was home and healthy. His wife shared images of Asher being reunited with his twin brother Aksel. “He’s home and back to his normal self,” Morgan shared. “I am reminded to slow down and realize life’s little gifts during this crazy holiday season because we already have everything we need. Our loved ones. Our health. And more time. Because time with the ones we love is all we could ever ask for.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, febrile seizures are a convulsion in a child that is caused by a fever, which is often from an infection. Fortunately, febrile seizures are considered usually harmless and last a few minutes. They also don’t typically indicate a serious health problem.

Along with their sons Asher and Asked, Bode and Morgan Miller share six children. Tragedy struck the couple when their 19-month-old daughter Emeline passed away in June 2018. She drowned in a swimming pool at a neighbor’s home. Bode and Morgan have been outspoken about the importance of teaching children water safety since Emeline’s passing.

Morgan and Bode Miller Previously Opened Up About Keeping Emeline’s Memory Alive

While speaking to PEOPLE in May 2021, Morgan and Bode Miller opened up about how they are keeping the memory of their late daughter Emeline alive.

“She still feels very much like a part of the family,” Bode Miller stated at the time. Not only does he have six children with Morgan, but he also has his daughter Dace and son Nate from two previous relationships.

Bode Miller’s wife recalled the devastating moments of Emeline’s passing. “It’s not something you can ever get away from,” Morgan said. Bode then said, “She was incredibly stubborn and was an awesome, awesome kid to be around. But definitely taught me a lot about patience because she was the most stubborn. We had a really great, unique [father-daughter] relationship, a really special one.”

Bode Miller also said that Emeline does come up in regular conversation and they still have a brunch of the little girl’s stuff around. “So I think in that sense, we try to proactively make the kids aware because the younger ones never met her, you know? Nash was pretty small, though he definitely remembers her. It really still seems like yesterday. Then there are parts that start to really feel like a long time ago.”