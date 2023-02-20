Olympic Track Gold Medalist Rips Tiger Woods, Media

Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson isn’t buying Tiger Woods‘ apology for his “prank” on fellow PGA Tour star Justin Thomas at the Genesis Open. The four-time Olympic champion believes Woods received another free pass.

Thursday, Woods came under scrutiny after handing a tampon to Thomas after outdriving him on the ninth hole of the opening round at the Genesis Open. The 15-time major winner apologized for his actions, but opened with, “If I offended anyone.”

Johnson wasn’t a fan.

“Apology starting with ‘If I offended anyone’ is no apology,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “But this is Tiger. Never been a leader and he’s Teflon. Still heralded after all the mistakes so he’s learned nothing. Media focus always on miraculous recovery. Never why the need for recovery.”

Apology starting with “If I offended anyone” is no apology. But this is Tiger. Never been a leader and he’s Teflon. Still heralded after all the mistakes so he’s learned nothing. Media focus always on miraculous recovery. Never why the need for recovery. https://t.co/nFkgo3xtWo — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) February 18, 2023

On Friday, Woods was asked about the “joke” he pulled on Thomas, which went viral on social media. In particular, he addressed the backlash it received.

“It was supposed to be all fun and games but obviously it hasn’t turned out that way,” Woods said. “If I offended anybody, it was not the case — it was just friends having fun.

“As I said, if I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I’m sorry. It was not intended to be that way. We play pranks on one another all the time. Virally, I think this did not come across that way but, between us, it was different.”

Like many, Johnson didn’t find the joke funny, nor did he care for Woods’ apology.

Before the weekend started at Riviera, the biggest talking point on the PGA Tour was Tiger Woods’ “prank” on Justin Thomas. Golf Channel hosts Cara Banks and Brandel Chamblee exchanged some thoughts on the matter.

“I was offended, to be totally honest with you. As a woman, I was shocked to see that the G.O.A.T of our game, at least the current G.O.A.T, is walking around carrying an intimate feminine hygiene product,” Banks said. “I have no idea where this kind of pre-meditated act came from.

“It’s disappointing. It’s a shame that his return to PGA Tour competition is now being surrounded by this narrative.”

Chamblee then responded, “If I were just trying to give the most charitable interpretation for this exchange, I would say that, at best, it was an inelegant and tacky attempt at playfully insulting a friend of his.

“No doubt, offensive to many and offensive to others. But I would say some of the predictable outrage from social media attempts to assign the worst possible intent to his actions. Can’t we just say it was dumb without further maligning him?”

As the tournament progressed, the heat on Woods cooled down quite a bit. Still, plenty of people were upset with the 15-time major champion and his immature attempt at humor.