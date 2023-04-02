One Caitlin Clark Stat That Puts Iowa Football Team To Shame

It’s only taken five games for Iowa women’s basketball junior guard Caitlin Clark to accomplish something that the Hawkeyes’ football team couldn’t in 2022.

During her team’s run throughout the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament, Clark has scored a total of 235 points. Iowa’s football team? 230 points in 13 games. Basically, Clark > Kirk Ferentz’s team.

Clark has been the best player in women’s college basketball for the majority of her three-year career. That’s continued in Iowa’s run to the National Championship Game, in which they’ll play LSU Sunday at 3:30 from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

In Iowa’s 77-73 victory over South Carolina in the Final Four Friday, Clark was especially phenomenal. She scored 41 points on 15-of-31 from the field and 5-of-17 from behind the arc with eight assists and six rebounds. Clark either scored or assisted on every Iowa point in the fourth quarter to end South Carolina’s perfect season.

“We had nothing to lose. I have all the confidence in the world in this group, and they believe right back in me, and that’s all you need,” Clark said after the game. “All we do is believe in one another and we love each other to death, and that’s what a true team is. If you want an example of a team, that’s what this is.”

Her performance came on the heels of a historic showing in the Elite Eight against Louisville. Clark turned in the first 40-point triple-double in men’s or women’s tournament history — 41 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists.

Caitlin Clark Earns High Praise

Clark has become appointment viewing and has received widespread praise for her play. She recently earned a shoutout from Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

“I just want to say this, we didn’t talk about it earlier,” Barkley said Saturday. “I want to thank those ladies last night for putting on a miraculous show… watched the game last night… Dawn Staley and her amazing women. She is unbelievable. They got beat by a better team because Caitlin Clark was amazing. Good luck to them, good luck to LSU.”

Dick Vitale of ESPN, meanwhile, labeled Clark as the best player in women’s college basketball.

“Wow UPSET CITY – as @IowaWBB gives @GamecockWBB their 1st L & advance to the Finals of @MarchMadnessWBB,” Vitale wrote on Twitter. “The incomparable @CaitlinClark22 sparked the W with her dazzling talents, Caitlin had 41 & clearly is the best player in the nation in Women’s basketball.”