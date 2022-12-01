Only Half of Broncos Team Reportedly Went to Russell Wilson’s Birthday Party

The rumblings about the lack of respect Russell Wilson has in the Denver Broncos locker room are only going to get louder. On Tuesday night, an off day for the Broncos, Wilson’s wife Ciara threw a party for her NFL husband. Word got out about the party, and a lot of Broncos decided to stay home.

You would think when a quarterback has a birthday party or event, everyone shows up. The 34-year-old did not have the crowd that he might have been expecting. We saw Mike Purcell let loose on Wilson verbally this past Sunday. If that is any indication of how the rest of the team feels, this is no surprise.

Russell Wilson might want to get on his teammates’ good side. If not, those parties are going to be really empty moving forward.

There’s been some gossip about Russell Wilson’s standing in locker room. Here’s some context. Per source Wilson’s wife Ciara thru him a birthday party last night and “it looked like about half the team was there.” On player’s day off. Why do people have to be so hurtful? #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) November 30, 2022

Fans online have had a field day. Unfortunately for Wilson, any kind of chance the trolls can find they will take. Hearing that only half your team showed up to your birthday party opens you up to all kinds of jokes, hate, and memes.

However, it might not be all bad for Russell Wilson. Geoff Schwartz, the former NFL offensive lineman with a variety of teams, chimed in as a voice of reason. According to Schwartz, this isn’t that unusual. The team has a bad record, guys don’t feel like partying, and they had practice on Wednesday after the party.

Russell Wilson, Broncos Flexed Out of Prime Time

Ahead of the Denver Broncos Week 14 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL has stepped in. Thankfully, the league has decided that fans have been through enough Broncos football in prime time and will be making a change. The flex schedule was designed to give fans a better product in nationwide games.

Instead of Broncos-Chiefs for Sunday Night Football, the game will be moved to CBS in the 4:05 p.m. EST slot. While they play in the afternoon, the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins will be in the big game of the night. That should produce a matchup worth watching in the Sunday headliner.

The first half of the season was loaded with Russell Wilson and the Broncos. So, seeing the flex schedule used to make sure it doesn’t happen again is a nice change.