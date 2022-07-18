Open Championship Winner Cameron Smith Could Reportedly be Next PGA Tour Star Heading to LIV Golf

Fresh off his first major championship victory, Cameron Smith might be looking to cash in on his success in 2022. According to a report from TMZ Sports, the 28-year-old from Australia is in discussions with LIV Golf about joining the new league.

Smith is currently ranked as the No. 2 player in golf and would be a huge addition for LIV. He would join the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau if he does jump off the PGA Tour wagon.

Smith smiled big on Sunday, claiming his first major victory with a win at the Open Championship at St. Andrews. He overcame a four-shot deficit to claim the Claret Jug, edging out Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy.

After his impressive round — shooting 8-under-par on Sunday — one reporter asked Smith about LIV. The newest major championship winner didn’t seem too impressed.

“I just won the British Open, and you’re asking about that?” Smith said. “I don’t know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff. I’m here to win golf tournaments.”

So … that’s not exactly dispelling the idea of heading to LIV. That answer doesn’t confirm anything, either, but it leaves the door open for speculation. Clearly, there are some rumors swirling that Smith will take the money and run.

When LIV rumors first started swirling, it seemed like the league would have trouble enticing golfers to leave the PGA Tour. Just a few months in, some of the best players in the world have taken the deal.

Is Smith next?

Cameron Smith’s Impressive Win at St. Andrews

Heading into the final round of the Open Championship on Sunday, Cameron Smith trailed Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland by four strokes. Thanks to an insane round of putting, the 28-year-old overcame the deficit to claim his first major win.

Even more impressive than shooting a 64 on a Sunday round was Smith’s back nine performance. He carded a 6-under-par 30 to finish the tournament at -20. He defeated Cameron Young by a stroke and McIlroy by two shots.

And, speaking of shots …

Smith proved to be a man of the people after his impressive round from St. Andrews. When he received the Claret Jug, he proclaimed he’d find out “how many beers could fit” into his new trophy.

When he estimated only two cold ones would fit, he said he’d drink about “20 Claret Jugs” to celebrate his win.

LIV Isn’t Just Approaching Golfers

Yes, LIV Golf’s primary focus is to attract the top players in the sport. However, it also understands the importance of hiring a dynamite broadcast team.

Per the New York Post, longtime golf broadcaster David Feherty is leaving his post with NBC to join the LIV announcing team. No monetary figures have been released, but it’s expected to be an eight-to-10-year commitment for Feherty.

Additionally, former NBA star and current TNT broadcaster Charles Barkley told The Next Round he’s having conversations with LIV about a role with the league. It’s unclear what the “Round Mound of Rebound” would be doing if he agrees to join.