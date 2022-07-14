Oregon Football Player Spencer Webb Dead at Age 22 After Cliff-Diving Accident

University of Oregon football player Spencer Webb died on Wednesday after accidentally hitting his head on a rock while cliff diving. The young man was only 22 years old.

Head coach Dan Lanning tweeted late last night: “So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

According to a Facebook post by the Lane County Sherrif’s Office, Webb’s accident occurred near Triangle Lake – about 45 minutes west of Eugene, Oregon.

Part of the report read: “[We] responded at approximately 2:30 pm after receiving the report of an injured person. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22-year-old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head. Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. [We] responded to assist with bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail. There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental.”

Over 29 career games for the Ducks, Spencer Webb had 31 catches for 296 yards and four touchdowns. He had a career year in 2019, with 18 receptions for 209 yards and three scores. He had 13 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in 2021.

Originally from Sacramento, Webb went to Christian Brothers High School. He was rated as a four-star recruit and was the No. 1 tight end in California.

An article in Webb’s hometown newspaper – The Sacramento Bee – went into more detail about his life and how those close to him were affected by yesterday’s tragic news.

“It’s a big loss for everybody, just truly unbelievable,” Terrance Leonard, a longtime area coach and friend of Webb and his family, said. “Spence was like a son to me. He played with great energy. He was such a nice kid with a great personality.”