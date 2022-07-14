Oregon Football Player Spencer Webb Dead at Age 22 After Cliff-Diving Accident

University of Oregon football player Spencer Webb died on Wednesday after accidentally hitting his head on a rock while cliff diving. The young man was only 22 years old.
Head coach Dan Lanning tweeted late last night: “So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”
According to a Facebook post by the Lane County Sherrif’s Office, Webb’s accident occurred near Triangle Lake – about 45 minutes west of Eugene, Oregon.
Part of the report read: “[We] responded at approximately 2:30 pm after receiving the report of an injured person. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22-year-old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head. Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. [We] responded to assist with bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail. There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental.”
Spencer Webb’s Football Career: From Sacramento to Oregon
Over 29 career games for the Ducks, Spencer Webb had 31 catches for 296 yards and four touchdowns. He had a career year in 2019, with 18 receptions for 209 yards and three scores. He had 13 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in 2021.
Originally from Sacramento, Webb went to Christian Brothers High School. He was rated as a four-star recruit and was the No. 1 tight end in California.
An article in Webb’s hometown newspaper – The Sacramento Bee – went into more detail about his life and how those close to him were affected by yesterday’s tragic news.
“It’s a big loss for everybody, just truly unbelievable,” Terrance Leonard, a longtime area coach and friend of Webb and his family, said. “Spence was like a son to me. He played with great energy. He was such a nice kid with a great personality.”