Oregon Player Throws Punch at Oregon State Fan While Walking Off Field

An Oregon linebacker might face some punishment after taking a shot at an Oregon State fan following Saturday’s rivalry game in Corvallis. The Ducks defensive player took a cheap shot at a fan rushing the field to celebrate the Beavers’ improbable comeback win.

Following Oregon State’s 38-34 upset victory, fans stormed the field to celebrate the big win. As he was exiting the field, OU linebacker D.J. Johnson appears to punch an individual wearing a Beavers jersey. It’s unclear if anything happened prior to the LB throwing the punch.

A staffer then grabbed Johnson and started walking with him back to the locker room. Below is the video, which was captured at field level after the contest.

College football rivalry games tend to get pretty heated between teams on the field. Oregon and Oregon State are no different. Unfortunately, this one spilled over into the post-game celebration.

Johnson played in 11 of 12 games this season. Before Saturday, he totaled 36 tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss for the Ducks. He ended the season finale with three stops.

Fans Storm Field After Oregon State Upsets Oregon

Oregon State completed one of the most impressive comebacks of the season to defeat arch-rival Oregon on Saturday.

With 4:46 remaining in the third quarter, Camden Lewis made a 42-yard field goal to give the Ducks a 31-10 lead. They appeared to be cruising to an easy victory to close out the regular season.

On the next possession, the Beavers drove 75 yards on four plays to cut the deficit to 14. Though the Ducks scored another field goal to make the score 34-17, Oregon State scored 21 unanswered points to win the game.

The game-winning possession was a four-play, 28-yard drive, capped by a six-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Newell. Oregon State’s defense then got a defensive stop to secure the victory.

Fans then stormed the field to celebrate the improbable, season-ending victory, creating an awesome college football season.