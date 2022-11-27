Oregon State’s Epic Comeback Win Over Oregon Has College Football Fans in a Frenzy

Rivalry Week is insanity! Oregon State Beavers just overcame a three-touchdown deficit to take down the Oregon Ducks. This game was a one-sided affair from the start of the game, but that quickly changed in the fourth quarter. The Beavers could not be stopped. College football fans were left amazed.

With so much on the line for the Ducks, it was amazing to see them let Oregon State back into the game. This was a 31-10 game with Oregon out front. However, a touchdown in the third quarter along with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter flipped the script.

Fans were taken back as they watched Oregon State secure this win. Late-game decision-making led to mistakes for the Ducks. Beaver fans stormed the field to celebrate as they win their ninth game of the season.

OREGON STATE COMPLETES THE COMEBACK!!!🦫 pic.twitter.com/lq4sglrLax — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 27, 2022

This is one of those games where you stop watching it thinking you know what is going to happen and then you see a tweet a few minutes later that says something like “Oregon State just took the lead” and you can’t believe it. That’s what went down here.

Fans Lose Their Minds As Oregon State Completes Comeback

What really led the way for this comeback was the running game by Oregon State. There was no answer from Oregon as Damien Martinez put up more than 100 yards on 15 carries. Not to mention the two other runners that came away with more than 50 yards a piece.

In fact, Ben Gulbranson was terrible as the quarterback. 6/13 for 60 yards and two interceptions, but his team is coming away with the win.

“The amazing thing about this Oregon State comeback? The Beavers aren’t chancing a throw. They are running the ball right down the field and Oregon can’t do anything to stop it!” a fan said about the win.

This makes the Pac-12 title game very interesting. There is a chance that Washington beats Washington State tonight and just causes all kinds of chaos. This conference just doesn’t know what to do with itself.

“Holy crud! Oregon State beat Oregon?! Wow! Now that opens the door for Washington to make the Pac-12 championship. At least that’s what I heard,” a fan said. Bad news is, that’s not true. But, if Washington wins it will make it so Oregon still makes the conference championship game.

If all holds up right now, it will be USC and Utah facing off for the Pac-12 title.