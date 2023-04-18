Over 100 NBA Players Vote on Whether LeBron James or Michael Jordan is the GOAT

It’s the hottest debate when talking about basketball – who’s your GOAT? Michael Jordan or LeBron James? Both players have separated themselves as, at least, the 1a. and 1b. of the sport. Who officially gets the edge, though?

Well, to a pool of current players in the NBA, they still lean toward Air Jordan. That’s the way the vote leaned in The Athletic’s ‘Anonymous NBA Player Poll’, which polled players on questions like league MVP, most overrated and underrated player, and other various questions around the association about coaches, franchises, and referees. With this group, Jordan won 58.3% of the vote while James took 33%.

Over 100 current NBA players were polled on who the GOAT is.



Majority are still taking MJ over LeBron 👀 pic.twitter.com/se5ZR6aX4s — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 18, 2023

Other players receiving votes were Kobe Bryant, Bill Russell, and, surprisingly, Tracy McGrady. Still, Jordan and James were far and away the leaders in the category that featured 103 votes.

However, Sam Amick and Josh Robbins noted the shift in this race that has given The King a higher percentage. They referenced the same poll four years ago where Michael Jordan finished at 73% while James, while still in second, only sat at 11.9%. Their reasonings for the shift were James’ recent achievements with another championship and becoming the all-time scoring leader. They also added that a younger demographic across the league is also likely causing the change.

The sports world will continue to argue between these two Hall of Famers, or soon to be, until the end of time. Even so, Michael Jordan took this round once again over LeBron James as the two basketball icons continue to trade all-time blows.

There’s a natural tendency for college basketball pundits to compare top high school prospect Bronny James to his father, Los Angles Lakers forward LeBron James.

Jay Bilas, former Duke men’s basketball standout and current ESPN analyst, believes the comparison between the 18-year-old and the four-time NBA champion is unfair.

Bronny James has talent, but Jay Bilas says don't compare him to LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/PI8BGlFOxR — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 8, 2023

“I think the comparisons with his dad at the same age are horribly unfair,” Bilas said, via USA Today Sports. “LeBron James is the best high school player I’ve ever seen. And frankly, I haven’t seen one better since then. But his son is really, really good.”

“Bronny is a really good player,” Bilas said. “I’ve seen him play, actually did one of his games. … He’s a terrific player and worthy of McDonald’s All-America status. He’s one of the top recruits in the country. Honestly, do I believe that we would be talking about him quite this much were he not LeBron James’ son? No, I don’t think we would be talking about him as much. But that’s not to diminish the fact that I think he’s an outstanding player that I think will play in the NBA.”