Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Blasts His Teammates for ‘Making too Many Mistakes’

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are finding out that life without star receiver Davante Adams is hard.

Trading Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders this past offseason, Green Bay attempted to augment veterans Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb with the trio of Sammy Watkins and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Through seven games, the plan has hardly come to fruition. The Packers are 3-4 and in the midst of their first three-game skid since 2018. Green Bay’s offense is averaging 17.0 points per game — the fewest through seven games of Rodgers’ career.

Making his weekly Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the four-time AP NFL MVP said that mental mistakes have plagued the Packers’ offense.

“We had so many mental errors and mistakes,” Rodgers said, via NFL.com. “It’s not the kind of football we’re used to playing over the years. There have definitely been seasons where we average four or five, six, maybe seven at the most, kind of mental errors or missed assignments per week. Some weeks you have like four, two sometimes. This season there’s a lot more of that every single week. It’s double digits every single week. Even on the game, we had like 50 plays or something — there wasn’t a ton of plays, they had 37 minutes time of possession — a lot of mistakes.”

Rodgers had a blunt assessment of guys who aren’t making enough winning plays.

“Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing, you know.” Rodgers said. “Gotta start cutting some reps, and maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance.”

Packers, Aaron Rodgers Searching for Answers With Primetime Matchup on the Horizon

Rodgers, 38, is having a down year himself across the board. He is on pace to post a career-worst for passing yards per game (228.1). Rodgers’ 40.5 QBR is by far the worst of his career and is 26th among quarterbacks this season.

Awaiting the Packers and Rodgers is a primetime showdown against the Buffalo Bills (5-1) on “Sunday Night Football.” Given the tough nature of the schedule ahead, the Green Bay media asked Rodgers following Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders (3-4) if it’s still plausible for the Packers to make the playoffs.

“You’re god damn right it does,” Rodgers said, via ESPN. “I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us. This week, nobody’s going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on ‘Sunday Night Football,’ with a chance to get exposed. Shoot, this might be the best thing for us.”