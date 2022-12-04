Packers Become Winningest Team in NFL History With Victory Over Bears

This season, the Green Bay Packers have made headlines for all the wrong reasons. However, Week 13 has proved different for Aaron Rodgers’s squad.

The Packers soared to victory over the Chicago Bears in a road win at Soldier Field. Both teams aren’t in the playoff hunt, but they played as though they were in the hard-fought rivalry game.

Not only do the Pack walk away with a victory over the biggest rival, but they walk away with a piece of history.

The Packers’ 28-19 win over the Bears marked the 787th win in Packers team history. This cements them as the winningest franchise in the history of the NFL.

The Bears had held the top spot as the the winningest franchise for more than 100 years. However, they entered today’s game tied with the Packers with 786 wins apiece. Now, the Packers are No. 1 all time.

The development adds even another layer to an already historically rich and bitter rivalry that dates back to 1921.

Packers receiver Christian Watson turned in another stellar performance. He reeled in a touchdown in the first half, and then he sealed the victory with a 46-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

In the video below, Aaron Rodgers salutes goodbye to Soldier Field.

Saying goodbye to the random squad that carried you to a Warzone W. pic.twitter.com/OgtRwroTA5 — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) December 4, 2022

Packers’ Jaire Alexander Nabs Interception Late in Game

The Bears had a few chances to win the game while trailing 20-19 in the final minutes of the contest.

However, disaster soon struck for the Bears. They entered Packers territory for what appeared likely to be a game-winning score, Justin Fields threw an interception to Jaire Alexander. The interception occurred with 2:48 remaining in the fourth quarter.

After that, Fields went on to throw another interception, officially sealing the loss in the final minute. The young quarterback has shown flashes of brilliance this season, but these mistakes ultimately cost them the game.

The win improves the Packers’ record to 5-8. They’re unlikely to make the playoffs, but they haven’t thrown in the towel on the season just yet.

The loss drops the Bears to 3-10. They’ll now shift their focus on developing Fields and their other young talent in the coming weeks.

As for 2022’s Week 13 installment of the Bears-Packers rivalry, it marked the 206th installment.

They are two of the oldest teams in the National Football League.

The Bears were founded as the Decatur Staleys in 1919. They were considered a works team of the A. E. Staley Manufacturing Company.

They then turned professional in 1920 and joined the American Professional Football Association (APFA), whicj was a precursor to the NFL. They became a charter member of the league that same year, and they made the move to Chicago in 1921. Then, in 1922, they switched their name from the Staleys to the Bears.

The Green Bay Packers were founded in 1919, and they joined the APFA in 1921.