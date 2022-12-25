packers-catch-major-heat-from-nfl-fans-after-fake-punt-attempt-goes-wrong-against-dolphins

There’s a chance the Green Bay Packers called one of the dumbest fake punt plays in the history of the NFL on Christmas Day. It wasn’t quite as bad as the one the Indianapolis Colts attempted a few years ago, but it’s pretty darn close.

Trailing Miami 17-10, the Packers decided to call a fake punt on their own 20-yard line while facing a 4th-and-2. A bold move, but at 6-8 on the year, Green Bay really had nothing to lose. So why not?

But it wasn’t the actual decision that caught heat, but rather, the execution. The play went absolutely nowhere. Dallin Leavitt took the snap and went up the middle … for no gain.

The Packers run a fake punt and it goes nowhere 🤨pic.twitter.com/miJtCXpiMO — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 25, 2022

That gave Miami the football in the red zone. Fortunately, the Packers defense stood strong, only surrendering a field goal after the bone-headed play-call.

I mean, you have to get more creative than that on a 4th-and-2 from your own 20, right? It looked like the Dolphins defense knew exactly what was coming.

The Packers might want to tuck that call back into the playbook. For eternity.

NFL Fans Blast Packers for Dumb Fake Punt

Fans were pretty confused about the Packers decision to fake the punt from their own 20-yard line during Sunday’s Christmas Day game. Even more couldn’t believe that it was such a poor play design.

“When you’re so desperate that you fake a punt on YOUR OWN 20,” one Twitter user wrote. “The desperation of the Packers is simply adorable. Merry Christmas to all!”

“What are the Packers doing? A fake on 4th and 2 at your own 20,” wrote News 4 Buffalo‘s Aidan Joly. Another social media user simply said, “The Packers fake punt was a terrible idea.”

Hey, when things are going as poorly for the Packers this season as they have, you have to take some chances. The execution just needs to be better. A lot better.