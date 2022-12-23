Packers Fan Gets Launched Down Stairs at Stadium in Brutal Fight During Game: VIDEO

A Green Bay Packers fan reportedly got launched down a flight of stairs during a brutal fight at the Chicago Bears versus Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday (December 18th). Initially, reports said that the fight took place earlier this month when the Packers took on the Bears at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

A video of the fight, which surfaced on Twitter, shows the Green Bay Packers fan getting into a shouting match with a Chicago Bears fan when all of a sudden the Chicago Bears fan grabbed the other man by the pants and threw him down the stairs. There aren’t any details about what started the fight. However, no one was doing anything to stop the two men. One person in the crowd even declared, “Beat his a–!”

A #Packers fan at the #Bears–#Eagles game got into a fight, was then assaulted by a #Bears fan, and was thrown down the stairs which caused him to be seriously injured😱😱😱

It was further reported that the Green Bay Packers fan who was pushed down the stairs was seriously injured during the ordeal. According to Outkick, one of the witnesses of the fight took to Twitter to confirm that the fight occurred. “I can verify. Was sitting a few rows down and over,” the witness said noting he saw the Packers fan fall down the stairs. “Security came and took the Packers fan away. The Bears fan who did this escaped right after this happened.”

Six Green Bay Packer Teammates Are Named Pro Bowl Alternates

PackersWire reports that while cornerback Jaire Alexander is Green Bay Packers’ only Pro Bowler on the initial roster, the team does have six alternates for the game.

It was reported that Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins is the first alternate. Other alternates for the game are Aaron Rodgers, Preston Smith, Keisean Nixon, Aaron Jones, and Kenny Clark.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles currently lead the NFL with eight Pro Bowlers plus nine Pro Bowl alternates. The game is scheduled to take place on February 6th at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The Pro Bowl news comes just after Aaron Rodgers spoke out about the recent report from The Athletic. The story was about his Green Bay Packers teammates not understanding some of his hand signals.

“It is by far the dumbest nothingburger article that I have read in the entire season,” Aaron Rodgers declared about the report. This was during his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I won’t say in my career, ’cause last year there was some of the dumbest articles you could possibly imagine. I don’t think you could ever top the COVID toe Wall Street Journal. But this was the dumbest article by far.”

Rodgers then said that 95% of the article is “absolutely complete horses—“ in his eyes. “The other five percent is exaggerated nothingness that, I don’t know. Having guys go through the signals each week and understand what the possible signals could be.”