Packers Legend Leroy Butler Makes Case for Aaron Rodgers to Be Benched

The Green Bay Packers are 3-6, 27th in points per game and have a mere 5% chance at making the NFL playoffs.

The schedule down the stretch isn’t letting up. In fact, it’s perhaps the toughest any team has to face in the second half of the season. In Weeks 10, 11 and 12, the Packers will face the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), Tennessee Titans (5-3) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) respectively. The Cowboys and Titans matchups are, however, at Lambeau Field where the Packers have picked up two of their three victories this season.

Given the daunting nature of the schedule and the unlikelihood Green Bay makes the playoffs, one Packers legend says it could be time to sit down quarterback Aaron Rodgers in place for young backup Jordan Love. Speaking on CBS Sports‘ “Maggie & Perloff” Monday, Leroy Butler said that Love deserves a chance to play if the Packers drop their next three games. Green Bay would then be 3-9, turning its attention to a prime position in the 2023 NFL Draft.

When could Rodgers be benched for Jordan Love?



“If you’ve lost those games, you got to get Jordan Love in there at some point because there’s no playoffs,” Butler said. “… So now you got to figure out, because you have to find out at some point, can Jordan Love play? Because you can’t get rid of Aaron Rodgers because of his contract. But you can find a way to get Jordan Love some work.”

Packers Trending Downward as 2022 Season Rolls On

Rodgers and the Packers are spiraling downwards, the latest example a 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions (2-6) in Week 9 Sunday. Rodgers, the four-time MVP, had one of the worst performances of his career. He completed 23-of-43 passes for 291 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in the red zone. He has thrown seven interceptions this season, his most since 2016. After a 3-1 start, the Packers have dropped three-in-a-row for the first time since 2005 — Rodgers’ rookie season when Brett Favre was the starter.

Rodgers, 39, made the decision to return this season following retirement rumors. Asked after Sunday’s loss if he had any regrets about the decision, Rodgers said he does not.

“Frustration and [misery are two different emotions,” Rodgers said. “So, when I decided to come back, it was all-in. And I don’t make decisions and then hindsight, 20/20, have regrets about big decisions like that. So I was all-in, and this is a lot of life lessons for sure this year, but luckily it’s not over. There’s still a lot of games left. We’ll be counted out, probably, by many, and we’ll see how we respond.”