Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ Pregame Outfit Before London Game Has Social Media Sounding Off

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers faced off against the upstart New York Giants in Green Bay’s first-ever game outside of the United States.

However, the game didn’t go as planned for Packer Nation. The Packers lost by a score of 27-20 in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK.

The Giants stopped the Packers on fourth-and-1 at the 6-yard line with 1:02 to play. Safety Xavier McKinney blitzed and knocked down an Aaron Rodgers’ pass. The Giants had also knocked down a Rodgers’ pass on third down.

On the game’s final play, Oshane Ximines sacked Rodgers while he tried to throw a Hail Mary pass. He also forced a fumble on the play.

The Giants improve to 4-1 while the Packers fall to 3-2. However, Aaron Rodgers’ pregame outfit might have caused a bigger uproar online than the Packers’ surprising loss.

The Pack’s official account tweeted the image of Rodgers arriving to the stadium wearing an all-black outfit that flows down to the ground like a robe.

“No. 12 in Tottenham,” the account wrote above the picture, which can be seen below.

Fans had hundreds of different reactions to the pregame photo of Aaron Rodgers. One particular Hollywood comparison certainly found its way in the replies of the tweet. Dozens of users compared Rodgers’ flowing black clothes to Keanu Reeves’ character from The Matrix series.

“Tired of seeing runway photos of Aaron,” one person wrote. “Weird obsession.”

“Look its Bono’s brother,” another fan joked, comparing Aaron to the lead singer of U2.

“Hot Tottering,” another wrote, referencing the stadium’s name.

Then, The Matrix comparisons started rolling in, as multiple users made the same Neo-themed jokes. “I wonder how much that coat cost in the Matrix?” one joked.

“See, the Matrix is real,” another said.

“Hamba Neo from the Matrix,” read another.

One person took the liberty of posting a photo so users could more easily compare the two. Two users responded to the image, both saying that they were thinking the same thing.

“Exactly what I thought,” one user wrote. “Just about to say that,” another said.

Another fan referenced how Aaron Rodgers has previously dressed as Keanu Reeves for Halloween. He also dressed as Nic Cage from Con Air. “Mad cornball this guy been Nicolas Cage and Keanu Reeves all in one season,” they wrote.

A final user wondered what type of outfit Rodgers was wearing. “Is Rodgers wearing a dress?” they asked.

The Packers blew a large lead in the game to suffer the defeat. The Giants put together a few nice scoring drives in the second half to come back from 17 unanswered points. They then took a 27-20 lead. The Packers’ last chance to score died inside the Giants’ 10-yard line.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will look to rebound next week as they face off against the other New York team. The New York Jets travel to Lambeau Field next Sunday, October 16th for a 1:00 ET kickoff time.