Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers Reveals He’s Been Playing Through Major Injury

Aaron Rodgers confirmed in an interview that he’s been playing for weeks with a broken thumb. He told reporters gathered at his locker on Wednesday.

When asked how tough a challenge the injury has been, Rodgers said things could be worse. “I think I’ve had worse injuries I’ve played with, so definitely a challenge but the days off definitely help this week.”

He believes he’s had other injuries that have affected his ability to throw more than this one.

“When I hurt my knee in 2018, you throw from the ground up, so that was definitely difficult from the footwork,” Rodgers said. “When I broke my index finger in college, that was probably a slightly more important finger to deal with.”

Aaron Rodgers confirmed today his right thumb has been broken since Week 5, when the injury happened on the last play in London.



Here he is talking about it for a bit. Surgery has never been a thought and it won’t be after the season, either, he said. pic.twitter.com/FbbMOkXYtc — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 23, 2022

Rodgers then recalled a time from his college days at Cal. Rodgers said that then-coach Jeff Tedford gave the young quarterback a proposition. He could miss one day of practice in a week, but if he missed a second, he couldn’t play.

Rodgers said the thumb injury happened Week 5 in the Packers’ loss to the Giants in London. He said he did not consider surgery. Rodgers also stressed that it won’t require surgery after the season.

After that loss to the Giants, the Packers then lost five out of their last six games, dropping to to 4-7.

Aaron Rodgers Injured Thumb in Week 5 Loss to Giants

The 39-year-old franchise quarterback hasn’t played up to the level he has the past two seasons, where he repeated as MVP in 2020 and 2021. He played poorly against the Tennessee Titans in a Thursday Night game that was deemed as a “must-win” for the Packers.

Rogers has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,542 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a mere 41.8 quarterback rating this season.

The quarterback signed a massive contract extension with the Packers this past offseason. He inked a deal for $150 million over three years.

However, Green Bay most likely won’t make the playoffs. Their FanDuel postseason odds are +660 and odds to miss are -900. This means they have about a 13 percent chance to make the playoffs.

In the Packers’ lone win during this losing streak, Green Bay barely squeaked by the Cowboys, and Rodgers was seen yelling at head coach Matt LaFleur.

After the game, when asked by reporters, Rodgers said his outburst came from frustrations with LaFleur’s playcalling.

“Just every single play call, probably,” Rodgers said according to a postgame transcript from the team. “I felt like we were like 30 yards from ending the game in regulation and also felt like it was two minutes, so I was going to be calling those, and I was in a pretty good rhythm.”

A clip of this verbal spat can be seen here.

The Green Bay Packers (4-7) face off against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) on Sunday night at 8:20 pm ET. The Eagles have cemented themselves as one of the top contenders in the league. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ stellar play over the first half of the season moved him into the MVP conversation.