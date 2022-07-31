Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Gives Boost of Confidence to Team’s Receiving Corps

Aaron Rodgers has won the MVP race in consecutive NFL seasons. But the Green Bay Packers continue to disappoint in January during the playoffs.

Between the head-scratching defeat at the hands of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game in 2021 or last season’s heart-thumping loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the first round, Rodgers seems to always fall short when it matters the most.

Heading into 2022, Rodgers no longer possesses safety-valve Davante Adams in the receiving corps. Instead, Green Bay barrels toward the new season with a mosh pit of average pass catchers. Fifth-year option Allen Lazard leads the pack. In 2021, Lazard hauled in eight touchdowns, surpassing 500 yards through the air.

The reliance on Lazard grows as the options surrounding him appear less than enticing through the first week of training camp. Randall Cobb – one of Rodgers’ favorite targets in recent memory – returns for his 10th season with Green Bay. However, that means free agent signing Sammy Watkins gets significant playing time, lining up opposite Lazard.

But the group’s lacking stardom doesn’t scare Aaron Rodgers. He sat with NFL Network’s Steve Mariucci to discuss the upcoming season this weekend. From training camp, the quarterback offers a positive outlook on the upcoming season and his receiver corps.

Rodgers said on Saturday, “Obviously not having Davante, who took the lion’s share of the targets last year and had an incredible season, there’s gonna be the same amount of balls and yards and touchdowns to go around. So now it’s a matter of who’s going to be in those situations to make those plays.”

Aaron Rodgers Taking Laid-Back Approach On and Off the Field

The quarterback grew out his hair following a brief guest-hosting stint with Jeopardy. The lengthy locks caused quite the uproar in disgust when put on display last season. However, Rodgers may have won back the crowd with a hilarious look arriving at training camp. Cameras captured a familiar style as Rodgers walked into the facility.

Yes, the quarterback sported a white tank top, emulating his finest Nicholas Cage look in Con Air. Say what you want, but I’ve always thought of mimicry as the finest form of flattery.