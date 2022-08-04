Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Reveals Psychedelic Drug Ayahuasca Helped Him Both On and Off the Field

Aaron Rodgers has won back-to-back NFL Most Valuable Player awards at 37 and 38 years old. His 2020 and 2021 seasons have been two of the best in his entire 17-season career. No, Rodgers has not found the Fountain of Youth – he found Ayahuasca.

Yep, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has recreationally taken the psychedelic drug. And he says it has helped him improve on and off the field.

“What Ayahuasca did for me was help me see how to unconditionally love myself,” Rodgers recently shared on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast. “It’s only in that unconditional self-love that then I’m able to truly be able to unconditionally love others.”

He continued: “The greatest gift I can give my teammates, in my opinion, is to be able to show up and be someone who can model unconditional love to them.”

Ayahuasca is a powerful psychedelic tea that affects the central nervous system, leading to an altered state of consciousness. It can include hallucinations, out-of-body experiences, and euphoria. Its primary chemical is D.M.T.

Many people who have taken Ayahuasca claim that the experience led to positive, long-term, life-altering changes. But some people report having miserable Ayahuasca experiences – there is no guarantee of a favorable reaction.

But Rodgers certainly had one, and he was more than happy to share his results.

“I laid there afterward on my mat and then opened my eyes and it felt like I was opening my eyes for the first time,” he said. “I really feel like that experience paved the way for me to have the best season of my career.”

Aaron Rodgers Says He Is Open to Reconciliation with Family

It has become pretty well known that Aaron Rodgers and his family are not on the best of terms. The falling out with his family became very public when his brother, Jordan, appeared on The Bachelorette in 2016. The reason behind the tension remains unknown.

While on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, Rodgers reflected and talked about reconciliation. This realization was surely also a result of his Ayahuasca trip.

“But, I have no bitterness in my heart. I have no resentment,” Rodgers shared. “I just have deep love and appreciation for the lessons that I learned. And the fact that if I hadn’t been raised that way — all the good and all the frustrating — there’s no way I’d be sitting here today.”