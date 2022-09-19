WATCH: Packers Reference Aaron Rodgers’ Psychedelic Use With Fitting Touchdown Celebration

Aaron Rodgers‘ teammates saved a special touchdown celebration for Sunday Night Football. When the Green Bay Packers crossed the goal line to take a 24-7 lead on the Chicago Bears, the team shared its big “surprise.”

Rodgers’ teammates referenced his use of ayahuasca during the touchdown celebration in the Week 2 game. It seemed confusing to some, but others on Twitter got the reference almost immediately.

Best celebration of season. Thank you Twitter for pointing out it’s Ayahuasca pic.twitter.com/KPna2bMLoM — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) September 19, 2022

Before the start of the 2022 NFL season, Rodgers admitting to using ayahuasca on the Aubrey Marcus podcast. It’s a psychoactive tea that contains a hallucinogenic.

Rodgers said he used it to help his mental health.

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love, and that’s what ayahuasca did for me,” Rodgers said on the podcast. “[It showed me] how to unconditionally love myself.”

According to an NFL spokesperson, ayahuasca does not violate the league’s drug policy. Since there were no flags thrown on the touchdown celebration, it’s not against the league’s taunting rules, either.

Aaron Rodgers’ teammates had some fun with his use of ayahuasca after scoring a big touchdown on Sunday Night Football. But that’s far from the only talking about the quarterback during the game.

In particular, Chicago Bears fans were not happy with NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth constantly praising the four-time league MVP. Many thought the longtime broadcaster went a little overboard with his commentary of Rodgers.

“Why can’t someone love me as much as Cris Collinsworth loves Aaron Rodgers,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Cris Collinsworth loves Aaron Rodgers more than most people love their kids,” another said.

Simply put, there’s a lot happening that involves Rodgers during Sunday Night Football. And almost none of it had to do with what he was actually doing on the field.