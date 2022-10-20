Padres’ Wil Myers Buys 100 Fans Drinks in San Diego Bar After NLDS Win

The San Diego Padres are playing in the National League Championship Series for the first time since 1998. The Padres face off against the Philadelphia Phillies, and the series is currently tied at 1-1 after the Padres earned a big victory last night.

The Padres’ longest-tenured player made sure to celebrate after advancing to the NLCS. After the underdog San Diego squad defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS, Wil Myers and his wife hit up a local bar. Once there, patrons received some awesome news.

Myers was in such a great mood he decided to foot the bill for more than 100 fans at the Social Tap near the Padres’ home stadium, Petco Park.

According to FOX’s Ken Rosenthal, Myers paid $1,400 for drinks for fans at the bar. However, the check probably didn’t put too big of a dent in Myers’ financial situation. Currently, he’s playing on a 6-year, $83 million contract with the Padres. He joined the team in 2015 and was named an All-Star in 2016.

Myers, who was formerly the AL Rookie of the Year in 2013, has not been much of a factor on the field during this postseason. He is batting .087, and he’s struck out 10 times through six games.

Entering Wednesday, San Diego trailed Philadelphia 1-0 in the NLCS. However, they turned it around last night, winning by a score of 8-5.

Wil Myers and Padres Tie Up NLCS Against Phillies 1-1

The Phillies will head back home after slipping up against the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series. The series is now tied at 1-1.

The Phils had a terrific opportunity to go home up two games. However, Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, who had pitched brilliantly in his prior three starts couldn’t stay on his hot streak in an 8-5 loss in Game 2 on Wednesday.

He failed to hold an early 4-0 lead the team had built. The Padres pulled away with five runs in the fifth inning. The first of these runs came home when Nola served up an RBI single to his 32-year-old brother, Austin, the Padres’ catcher.

The day before the game, Aaron Nola, 29, smiled and chuckled when he asked about facing his big brother.

However, that had seemed to change by twenty minutes after the game ended Wednesday.

“I want to beat him,” the younger Nola said. “I want to go to the next round and let him go home.”

The Phillies will use Ranger Suarez in Game 3 Friday. They’ll use the bullpen, like they did in the Division Series clincher against Atlanta, in Game 4 Saturday. They’ll use Zack Wheeler in Game 5 on Sunday. If it gets back to San Diego, Kyle Schwarber knows that Nola can rebound.