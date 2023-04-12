Paige Spiranac Explains Why She Gave Up Her Pro Golf Career

Paige Spiranac explained why she gave up on a professional golf career to dive into the world of social media and influencing.

It’s not just regular social media, Spiranac maintained her footprint in the golf industry. After a very successful college career, Spiranac chose to pursue an LPGA Tour card.

When that fell short, coaching was in her immediate future, but the social media life blew up and opened new doors.

“I was playing really well and then my whole life flipped upside down,” Spiranac said, via her Playing A Round With Paige podcast this week. “Blew up on social media, didn’t end up going back to be the assistant coach. I didn’t even finish my last semester of college nor never got my degree, which is something that’s so crazy and I’ve never talked about that. (At college) I was two credits short of getting my degree.

“… I then got the invite to go play in Dubai, blew up there. I did one year of playing golf professionally and I was just mentally exhausted. In golf, you fail more than you succeed and I was doing that in the public eye. Everyone was telling me, ‘You should quit. You should give up. You’re not good.’ All of these things, and I was already dealing with these mental issues of years and years and years of trying so hard and coming up short and I just broke. I honestly cracked, I broke and I just stopped. I said ‘maybe I’ll go back,’ and I’ve never gone back to try and play golf professionally again.”

Paige Spiranac Explains Social Media Over Pro Golf

Spiranac played at San Diego State and was First-Team All-Mountain her sophomore season and Second-Team her junior season. As a senior, she aided San Diego State to a Mountain West Conference title.

Spiranac actually won her third start on the Cactus Tour en route to an attempt at an LPGA Tour card.

“It keeps me up at night to be honest because I feel like a failure and it’s really difficult for me to wrap my head around the fact that I never made it — not as a gymnast, not as a tennis player, not as a golfer,” Paige Spiranac admitted. “It’s been hard. It’s really hard because I felt like I could do it and there was just something that was missing.”

“But instead of sitting down and feeling sorry for myself, I picked myself back up and threw myself into my media work. My background of just grinding, hard work has really helped me in my media career, because I work so incredibly hard — and the difference is here, the harder I work, the more successful I’ve become and I think that’s why it’s been a more fulfilling journey for me than professional golf… the outcome is positive.”

Spiranac reportedly earns $14,000 for each sponsored Instagram post involving golf, sports betting and more. Her net worth is a reported $3 million. For comparison, Jon Rahm won more than that for his Masters victory.

“If I had the choice to be doing what I’m doing to play on the LPGA Tour, I would probably pick the LPGA Tour because that was just a goal that I’ve always wanted to achieve and it was a dream of mine — and I wish I could’ve check that off before I went over into doing media work full-time,” Spiranac said. “But that’s not how life works.”