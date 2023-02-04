Paige Spiranac Obliterates Phil Mickelson Over 4 Inches Comment

Sam Ryder was in contention last week at the Farmers Insurance Open, and the same old conversation started again about his pants.

Ryder wears joggers and ankle socks, meaning some skin shows between his pants and his shoes. Phil Mickelson — who plays on the LIV Tour, which allows players to wear shorts — was having none of it.

“The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this weeks [sic] leader to wear joggers with ankle socks?” Mickelson tweeted. “Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.”

That tweet didn’t sit well with former LPGA Tour golfer and PointsBet Sportsbook ambassador Paige Spiranac. She absolutely obliterated Mickelson during her latest podcast.

“People were roasting Sam about his joggers,” Spiranac said. “Phil Mickelson — which I didn’t see because I’m blocked, but people were posting about it — even had this tweet saying, ‘How can you even show four inches of skin?’ Also, if Phil thinks that that’s four inches, I feel sorry for his wife.

“He was showing maybe, like, an inch of ankle and they weren’t super tight. I thought he looked good. It just shows how incredibly frustrating Golf Twitter can be that they were so bothered by Sam Ryder wearing joggers.”

This is not the first time Sam Ryder has worn joggers

Ryder has worn joggers for some time now. However, when he winds up toward the top of the leaderboard, Golf Twitter has a field day because joggers are not considered typical golf attire. The same thing happened when blade collars and hoodies made their way onto the Tour.

Spiranac pointed out that anytime someone wears anything different, it sends Golf Twitter into a frenzy.

“For the last probably four years, any time he’s in contention and on TV, someone will mention his joggers,” Spiranac said. “It’s not like he just woke up Sunday at Torrey and was like, ‘This is the first day I’m going to wear joggers.’

“He has been doing this for a very long time, and it’s always a big story. People are always so bothered by it. Same thing with the hoodies and the blade collar. If there’s anything just slightly different in golf, everyone freaks out.”