Paige Spiranac Replies to Fans Calling for a Relationship With Tom Brady

Being famous seems exhausting. Paige Spiranac and Tom Brady are being paired together in the minds of random fans for really no reason at all. Spiranac, the former tennis pro turned superstar influencer, and Brady have been named together as a potential “power couple.”

Dave Smith, who has a radio show on CBS Sports Audacy channel, tweeted out the idea the other day. Stating that Paige Spiranac and Tom Brady should get together for a multitude of reasons. Although, the message was really directed at Brady and not so much at the tennis star.

“If I were Tom Brady, I’d call [Paige Spiranac],” Smith’s original tweet said. 29 years old, incredibly hot, recently divorced and a former professional athlete who would understand and support what he does for a living. And Brady loves to play golf. Now this would be a power couple.”

Paige Spiranac Ignores Relationship Tweet, Replies Later

The only problem is, that’s not how relationships work. Although Spiranac didn’t reply to the random relationship advice, she did respond to another tweet by Smith. After a back-and-forth with a follower on Twitter, talking about meeting Paige in person and how nice she was. In fact, Smith had his own story to tell bout a friend and had nothing but kind words for Spiranac.

“You guys are so sweet, thank you! It takes no effort to be nice so I always try to do my part to make someone’s day better,” Spiranac replied to the exchange, via NY Post.

All things considered, the conversation was a nice exchange. Paige Spiranac has not been shy to reply to fans in the past. So, it’s no surprise that she extended a thank you here. As for the Brady stuff, don’t expect her to comment on that any time soon.

Tom Brady Wants to Be The ‘Best Dad’

Of course, Tom Brady has had to deal with a whole media circus ever since rumors of his divorce first leaked. Now that the sage is behind him, the NFL quarterback is ready to refocus on his career and duties as a dad. With so much talk around his family life, it has to be nice to get some relief in recent days.

Brady talked on his podcast about turning his attention toward his kids and doing the best he can for them.

“I just wanna be the best dad I could be,” he said. “I just want to be that for my kids.”

All things considered, Brady has been handling this well. He’s got his attention on the task at hand on the field, and off the field.