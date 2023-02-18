Paige Spiranac Rushes In to Defend Tiger Woods After Controversy

Tiger Woods is in the news again — not because of his scores, but something he did on the course. However, Paige Spiranac is rushing to his defense.

A photo showed Woods handing partner Justin Thomas a tampon after Woods outdrove him during this week’s Genesis Invitational, and it created a controversy online. Woods later apologized, admitting it was supposed to be a private joke before the camera caught the exchange.

Many on social criticized Woods for demeaning women with his actions. However, Spiranac — a former Cactus Tour player, herself — offered a strong defense.

“It’s interesting to see women outraged by Tiger slipping JT a tampon after out driving him but those same women will quickly tear me down for how I’ve decided to build my business,” Spiranac tweeted. “You can’t pick and choose when to be a feminist.”

Spiranac has been widely criticized for the outfits she wears in her TikTok videos on the course. However, she’s still a successful influencer, one of the more recognizable figures in golf and works for PointsBet Sportsbook as an ambassador.

Woods finished the second round with a 3-over 74, putting him right on the projected cut line of 1-over.

Tiger Woods Apologizes for Tampon Prank on Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods apologized for a joke that missed the mark during the Genesis Open on Thursday. A photo captured the PGA Tour superstar passing a tampon to Justin Thomas after outdriving him on the ninth hole.

On Friday, Woods was asked about the “prank” following his second round.

“It was supposed to be all fun and games but obviously it hasn’t turned out that way,” Woods said. “If I offended anybody, it was not the case — it was just friends having fun.”

“As I said, if I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I’m sorry. It was not intended to be that way. We play pranks on one another all the time. Virally, I think this did not come across that way but, between us, it was different.”