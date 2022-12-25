Pam Oliver Fans Immediately Weigh in After Possible Reason for Slurred Words Hits Twitter

NFL fans were concerned after Fox Sports sideline reporter Pam Oliver slurred her words while giving a sideline update during the Miami Dolphins-Green Bay Packers game Sunday.

“Pam Oliver sounds off for. Hope she’s OK,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Pam Oliver is definitely slurring her words…I hope she’s ok…people saying she drunk but I don’t believe that.”

As some viewers have pointed out, Oliver has suffered from chronic migraines her whole life, which have caused her to slur her words in the past.

“Pam Oliver suffers from chronic migraines which at times in the past, have caused slurred words,” another fan pointed out. “She’s a true professional that seems to be finding a way to gut it out today.”

In November 2021, Oliver opened up on her issues with migraines. She revealed the migraines have caused her to miss games throughout her career.

“They’re very debilitating for me,” Oliver said on the “Sports Media with Richard Deitsch” podcast. “They’ve been a problem for a very, very long time. It’s caused me to miss a few games over the span of my career because I just couldn’t take the noise and the light and the sickness that comes with that. The nausea and the vomiting.”

Pam Oliver Nearing 4 Decades In Broadcasting

Oliver, 61, joined Fox Sports in 1995 and has been a staple of the network’s NFL coverage since. She has contributed to the coverage of eight Super Bowls throughout her tenure, becoming a well-respected reporter amongst those she covers.

“She has a communication skill that really causes people to share, with her, unique thoughts and express them in unique ways. Because she shows grace,” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Yahoo Sports in 2020. “I don’t want to say it’s rare, but it just isn’t the practice the majority of the time with media. In sports media, especially. But she’s got an insight.

“She can put the person she’s interviewing, or the story she’s talking about, she can put their shoes on. She’s got a great skill.”