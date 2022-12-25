Pam Oliver Fans Immediately Weigh in After Possible Reason for Slurred Words Hits Twitter

After slurring her words during Sunday’s broadcast of the Packers-Dolphins game, many NFL fans expressed concerns about FOX sideline reporter Pam Oliver. Others, who weren’t so kind, cracked jokes. But according to some information that surfaced on Twitter, there’s absolutely nothing to laugh about.

Per Ben Eby, Oliver suffers from chronic migraines. At times, the serious nature of the condition can cause Oliver to slur her speech or talk in a different rhythm than usual.

Oliver actually discussed the condition with WTVT in Tampa after a similar incident last year. She said it’s something she has to fight through, even though she describes them as “debilitating.”

“Well, I’ve had several [migraines] over the course of the football season,” said Oliver, per Awful Announcing. “For example, I’ve gone from averaging 5-6 a month down to averaging 3 a month. I consider that being lucky. They’re very debilitating for me.

“They’ve been a problem for a very, very long time. It’s caused me to miss a few games over the span of my career because I just couldn’t take the noise and the light and the sickness that comes with that. The nausea and the vomiting.”

Unfortunately, Oliver probably battled another migraine during Sunday’s Packers-Dolphins game. She did a great job just to get to the end of the contest.

NFL Fans Express Concern for Pam Oliver

Many fans were seriously concerned about Pam Oliver after hearing her reports throughout Sunday’s Packers-Dolphins game. Several took to social media in an attempt to get answers.

“Pam Oliver sounds off for. Hope she’s OK,” One viewer wrote on Twitter. “Pam Oliver is definitely slurring her words…I hope she’s ok…people saying she drunk but I don’t believe that,” another fan wrote.

“Is Pam Oliver okay? She sounded like there was something wrong, almost stroke like,” an individual on Twitter said.

Neither FOX nor Oliver provided an official update on her condition, but it certainly sounds like she could’ve been battling a migraine again.