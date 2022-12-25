WATCH: Pam Oliver Has to do Halftime Take Twice After Technical Difficulty Kills Audio in Broadcast

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. FOX sideline reporter Pam Oliver had to put that motto to the test during Sunday’s Christmas Day game between the Packers and Dolphins. The longtime NFL reporter had to go through her halftime report twice.

Oliver wasn’t at fault for the re-do, either. FOX’s broadcast team experienced technical difficulties and the sideline reporter went through her initial halftime report without any sound.

Clearly, nobody said anything to Oliver, and she concluded her report. Cameras didn’t cut away and nobody from the broadcast booth interrupted until she stopped talking.

While it was probably pretty frustrating for Oliver to have to go through the report twice, it did provide a pretty funny moment for fans. We all got to do a little ad-libbing while at home!

FOX quickly fixed the issue and returned to Oliver once the sound was fixed. Then, with a clear microphone, she was able to relay all the halftime information to the viewers.

Covering the NFL sounds like a fun job, especially as a sideline reporter, but Oliver had a series of issues during the Christmas Day broadcast this year.

Pam Oliver Appears to Battle Migraine During Packers-Dolphins Game

Viewers tuned into Sunday’s game between the Packers and Dolphins noticed something was off with Pam Oliver. The longtime FOX broadcaster appeared to slur her words and talked in a strange rhythm at times during the game.

While no official update came from Oliver or FOX on the matter, it could’ve been a battle with a migraine. Oliver has had issues with migraines in the past, which affects her speech.

“Well, I’ve had several [migraines] over the course of the football season,” said Oliver, per Awful Announcing. “For example, I’ve gone from averaging 5-6 a month down to averaging 3 a month. I consider that being lucky. They’re very debilitating for me.”

Many fans expressed concern for Oliver during those moments on the broadcast. Hopefully, it was nothing more serious.